“We need to make sure we finish above them” Arsenal reveals what he wants this season

Arsenal suffered a loss to their bitterest rivals, Spurs, on Sunday, and it is one result that the players know they will need to atone for.

Arsenal had headed into the game as the better team based on recent form and they were the dominant side based on possession.

They earned the early bragging rights when Alexandre Lacazette scored a screamer to open the scoring in the game.

The Frenchman’s goal didn’t last long before the hosts equalised after an error from the Arsenal defence.

Tottenham would score the winner late on against the run of play to condemn Arsenal to their first loss in six games.

After the game, Emiliano Martinez, who had been one of Arsenal’s best performers on the day, admitted to being sorry for the Arsenal fans before urging his fellow players to try to finish this season ahead of Jose Mourinho’s men.

“Every season we try to finish above them,” said Martinez via Standard Sports. “We need to make sure we finish above them.

“Our target is Europe, that is the reality. We are going to try and give our best against Liverpool [on Wednesday] and reach the FA Cup Final.

“We didn’t start like the manager wanted, we were giving the ball away for no reason.

“As time was going on we started playing well, we controlled the midfield and we outplayed them. I feel sorry for the supporters because we know what it means for them.”