“We need to move on” Arteta says Arsenal’s unbeaten run was always going to end

Aston Villa brought an end to Arsenal’s much-praised unbeaten run, a sequence that had given the team an air of being out of reach for their rivals, yet Mikel Arteta has maintained that such a moment was inevitable. The Spanish manager has shaped one of the most impressive squads in Europe at the Emirates, with his players demonstrating consistent commitment in their efforts to remain at the summit. Many observers believe this is the campaign in which Arsenal simply have to become champions, as they appear to be the most suitably equipped side in England based on recent performances.

The Demands of Competing at the Top

Arteta has built a side capable of challenging the strongest clubs, but with that progress comes an expectation to outperform experienced competitors. Liverpool and Manchester City have established exceptionally high standards in the pursuit of league titles, often requiring prolonged unbeaten spells to keep pace. Even those are sometimes insufficient, with winning runs becoming the decisive factor in securing the crown. For Arsenal, the possibility of turning this season into one of the most memorable in recent history remains, yet the manager recognises that perfection is not achievable across an entire campaign.

Arsenal’s undefeated sequence had provided a strong platform, but Arteta acknowledged that it would have to end sooner or later. What he did not anticipate was that it would conclude at Villa Park, particularly on a day when his team aimed to extend their dominance.

Arteta’s Response to the Setback

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said, “We have been winning and winning and winning, we needed to stay on our feet, prepare in the best possible way for the next game and now it is exactly the same. The undefeated streak ending was going to happen at some point, we did not want it to happen today obviously, but we need to move on and go again.” His measured reaction highlights a commitment to maintaining focus rather than allowing a single result to disrupt the wider objective.