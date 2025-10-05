“We need to regroup” – Arsenal captain Kim Little issues rallying cry after Man City loss

Arsenal Women dropped points for the third WSL game in a row last time out, leaving them with an uphill task in the race for the league title. Heading into the encounter, Arsenal had won their last two visits to Manchester City, but it was not to be this time. The Gunners returned empty-handed from their trip to the Joie Stadium after losing by a single goal.

Goals from Mariona Caldentey and Chloe Kelly were not enough to secure victory as Arsenal conceded three at the other end. The team will have been disappointed by the manner of the defeat, with City snatching the win late on after Arsenal had fought back to equalise twice.

Little calls for focus and resilience

Reflecting on the game, captain Kim Little could not hide her disappointment but emphasised the need for the team to regroup after a difficult few weeks.

“Obviously we are disappointed,” she told Arsenal media. “We know coming away to City is a difficult fixture. But we also know that we have every ability to win this game. And yeah, I think we will have to reflect and look back on the moments in the game that we should have capitalised and we did not, and they did.

“They were able to shift the momentum, maybe at really key moments, even though we have had it. So yeah, just disappointed. But we need to regroup and we have got a game again in three days, I think. So yeah, we will reflect and hopefully improve on that come Tuesday.”

Big test ahead in Europe

The loss leaves Arsenal with an uphill battle in the WSL title race. They currently sit fifth in the table and could slip further if sixth-placed Brighton win their game in hand.

There will be little time to dwell on the defeat, however, as fixtures come thick and fast. The team now have just three days to prepare for a crucial Women’s Champions League clash against OL Lyon at the Emirates. Fans will hope the Gunners can respond with a strong performance and get back to winning ways against the European giants, as they commence the defense of their Champions League title.

How confident are you that Arsenal Women can bounce back in the Champions League clash with Lyon?

Benjamin Kenneth

