We need to stop hyping Arsenal when they defeat teams we expect them to beat

Supporting Arsenal often involves experiencing more highs and lows than fans of other clubs. The Gunners have repeatedly come close to ending their wait for another league title, a wait that has now extended for more than two decades. When Arsenal secured the league title as an unbeaten team in the 2003/2004 season, few could have anticipated such a prolonged period without topping the table. Yet, that reality has persisted, and the current squad is eager to end the drought this season. At the same time, there is a sense that the team may be placing too much faith in the surrounding hype.

The Hype and Reality of Success

During winning streaks or periods of consecutive clean sheets, Arsenal receives widespread praise, with some even suggesting the team has become unstoppable. However, those runs are often followed by struggles, highlighting that short-term success does not automatically equate to championship quality. Fans are reminded that winning a handful of games is insufficient to prove the squad can sustain a title challenge. The team must consistently perform at a high level to demonstrate that it is capable of competing for the league crown.

It is important to remember that the season is still in its early stages. It can be exhausting for supporters to feel as though they are backing an invincible team each time Arsenal wins a few matches while rivals falter. Maintaining perspective is essential, as the current squad remains a work in progress and is developing both in experience and cohesion.

Patience is Key

Arsenal supporters need to allow the team to grow and deliver results over the course of the full season. The players require space to develop, make mistakes, and learn from them without the constant pressure of being deemed either unbeatable or inadequate. By recognising the squad’s potential while accepting its limitations, fans can provide the steady support that is crucial for maintaining confidence and morale. Treating the team as an evolving project rather than expecting perfection after a few positive results will help ensure that the Gunners can achieve their objectives by the season’s end.

