“We needed to win” says Arsenal Women’s Catley, after Matilda’s Olympics comeback

After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Germany in their opening game, Arsenal Women’s Matilda trio, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross, came back fighting against Zambia, winning 6-5 and rescuing the Aussie’s Olympic hopes. See the full match report below.

Arsenal’s Steph Catley put in a major shift against Zambia, making 4 goal contributions. Catley, who captains the Matilda’s in the absence of Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, who is still rehabilitating from an ACL injury, scored 2 goals and assisted in 2 others in their incredible comeback.

“It was a very eventful day,” Catley said after the game. “We obviously wouldn’t want it to go exactly how it did. But I think the way that the game ended says so much for the heart and spirit of this team. I think we were five-two down in the 55th minute and we didn’t drop our heads once. At the end of the day we needed to win, and that’s what we did.”

Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross also got an assist for Hayley Raso to pull one back for the Aussie’s, and Caitlin Foord had a goal disallowed by VAR. So our Gunners were involved in 5 of Australia’s 6 goals! Go Gunners!

Australia will finish the group stage on Wednesday against the United States. The Matilda’s can guarantee progress to the quarter-finals with a victory over Emma Hayes USWNT; a draw or even a loss might be enough, as the top two third placed teams progress.

