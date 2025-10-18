“We only need one chance” Trossard discusses Arsenal’s win against Fulham

Leandro Trossard was the standout performer for Arsenal as they secured a narrow victory over Fulham in the Premier League, and the Belgian forward has shared his thoughts following the result. The win was an important one for the Gunners, who continue to build momentum in their pursuit of the league title.

In recent seasons, matches against Fulham have often proven to be challenging for Arsenal, which made this encounter a significant test of their resilience and composure. All eyes were on Mikel Arteta’s side to see how they would respond to the pressure, and they delivered when it mattered most, coming away with three valuable points.

Trossard’s Decisive Moment and Arsenal’s Determination

The match highlighted Arsenal’s ability to adapt and stay focused under pressure. Although they were not at their fluent best, the Gunners demonstrated maturity and patience. Leandro Trossard, once again, stepped up at a crucial moment, scoring the goal that secured victory and ensured Arsenal maintained their winning form.

Arsenal had a penalty overturned in the first half, a moment that could have disrupted their rhythm, but the team remained composed. While their first-half performance lacked the usual sharpness and tempo, the players responded positively after the interval. The second-half improvement was clear, as Arsenal took control of the game and eventually found the breakthrough through Trossard’s well-taken strike.

The Belgian’s impact has been consistent throughout the season, and his ability to deliver in tight matches has made him an increasingly influential figure in Arteta’s squad.

Trossard Reflects on the Win

Speaking after the final whistle, Trossard expressed his pride and satisfaction with both the result and the team’s determination. As quoted by BBC Sport, he said:

“Very proud. It was a really tough game for us. First half, the quality wasn’t there but we kept fighting and believing. We only need one chance and luckily, it went. After that, we controlled the game.”

His comments capture the team’s mindset perfectly, underlining their belief and persistence even when performances are not at their highest level. Trossard’s goal and his post-match reflections reinforce the idea that winning tough games is what defines successful teams.

Arsenal may not always be at their most brilliant or score multiple goals, but matches like this demonstrate their ability to grind out victories, which is essential in any title challenge.

