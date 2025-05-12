“We play for Arsenal” Martinelli reveals the mentality within the team

Gabriel Martinelli played a crucial role in Arsenal’s spirited comeback against Liverpool, with his impressive second-half performance helping the Gunners secure a valuable point at Anfield. The match, which ended 2-2, was a display of resilience and commitment from Mikel Arteta’s side, particularly after trailing by two goals at the break.
Martinelli’s Second-Half Display Inspires Arsenal
Arsenal supporters had hoped for a strong reaction following the club’s midweek disappointment in the Champions League, and the team initially struggled to meet those expectations. Liverpool, having already secured the Premier League title, took control in the first half and looked set to cruise to another victory.
However, the Gunners returned from the break transformed, displaying a level of intensity and urgency that had been missing earlier. Martinelli was central to this turnaround, playing with greater directness and creativity, and his efforts contributed to Arsenal clawing their way back into the game. The Brazilians’ attacking play posed a consistent threat to Liverpool’s defence and helped shift the momentum in Arsenal’s favour.
Despite being reduced to ten men, the Gunners remained competitive and nearly completed what would have been a remarkable turnaround. Their response was commendable, and Martinelli’s leadership on the pitch stood out among his teammates.
Martinelli Emphasises Winning Mentality
After the match, Martinelli underlined the team’s commitment to winning every match, regardless of the circumstances. Speaking via BBC Sports, he said:
“It’s never easy to come here and play against them after not a good result against PSG. We play for Arsenal and we have to go to every game to win. We came with that mentality. We didn’t win the game but we did very well in the second half. We take the draw.”
The result, while not ideal, reflected the character and pride within the Arsenal squad. Though the opportunity to win silverware has passed this season, performances like this reinforce the high standards expected at the club. With players like Martinelli showing such commitment, Arsenal will look to end the season on a strong note.
_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…
What a pity some fans don’t have the same mentality!!
“We support The Arsenal” would make a great difference and that includes the owner, manager and players!!
Inquests and indignation, along with how it should be done at the end of the season please…. and that does includes me.
Two games to go, COYG.
Totally agree Ken. The Arsenal through thick and thin.
Well, who did you play for first half?
Liverpool outplayed us in the first half – it happens Reggie, just as we outplayed pool for 80 odd minutes at the Emirates.
Then we saw what faith, belief, class and commitment can do and Martinelli summed it up perfectly.
The PL champions didn’t beat us home or away and I don’t think any other club can say that this season.
The point we earnt yesterday will force Newcastle to attack us and we have second spot in our control.
Let’s hope we can do it.
Lets hope we can. Inconsistency has cost us dearly Ken. And yesterday highlighted the Inconsistency. With exactly the same players. And two completely different halves.
Reggie, you don’t seem to give any credit to Liverpool in that fiirst half, rather you criticise our club.
We could have been ahead, if Saka had scored and, don’t forget, when any club scores two goals in two minutes they are going to be on a high.
We then held them for the remainder of that first half – MA got them together in the second half and we showed the commitment that fans have been asking for.
Once again, it seems that, unless we dominate from the beginning to the end, fans think we have failed!!
Not true though Is it lol
Why isn’t it true Dan?
Please explain to me what I’ve lied about and I’ll answer you.
But Ken is right
As for Martineli this kid is Arsenal through and through.
He was the Catalyst for Arsenal kids jumping on board the gaffer’sproject, he was the first one to sign, said at the time he only needs a pen to sign on the dotted línea.
Think sometimes we can be overly critical of our team, how Liverpool took back Luis Suarez into their fold after his transgressions, Arsenal fans would have written off the lad for good
Had Arsenal able to nick it coming from behind, that certainly would have been a classic worthy of restoring all lost pride.
Hopefully with Zubimendi at Arsenal in a much bigger squad, the gaffer will be better able, to make crucial changes before things sometimes get out of hand.