“We play for Arsenal” Martinelli reveals the mentality within the team

Gabriel Martinelli played a crucial role in Arsenal’s spirited comeback against Liverpool, with his impressive second-half performance helping the Gunners secure a valuable point at Anfield. The match, which ended 2-2, was a display of resilience and commitment from Mikel Arteta’s side, particularly after trailing by two goals at the break.

Martinelli’s Second-Half Display Inspires Arsenal

Arsenal supporters had hoped for a strong reaction following the club’s midweek disappointment in the Champions League, and the team initially struggled to meet those expectations. Liverpool, having already secured the Premier League title, took control in the first half and looked set to cruise to another victory.

However, the Gunners returned from the break transformed, displaying a level of intensity and urgency that had been missing earlier. Martinelli was central to this turnaround, playing with greater directness and creativity, and his efforts contributed to Arsenal clawing their way back into the game. The Brazilians’ attacking play posed a consistent threat to Liverpool’s defence and helped shift the momentum in Arsenal’s favour.

Despite being reduced to ten men, the Gunners remained competitive and nearly completed what would have been a remarkable turnaround. Their response was commendable, and Martinelli’s leadership on the pitch stood out among his teammates.

Martinelli Emphasises Winning Mentality

After the match, Martinelli underlined the team’s commitment to winning every match, regardless of the circumstances. Speaking via BBC Sports, he said:

“It’s never easy to come here and play against them after not a good result against PSG. We play for Arsenal and we have to go to every game to win. We came with that mentality. We didn’t win the game but we did very well in the second half. We take the draw.”

The result, while not ideal, reflected the character and pride within the Arsenal squad. Though the opportunity to win silverware has passed this season, performances like this reinforce the high standards expected at the club. With players like Martinelli showing such commitment, Arsenal will look to end the season on a strong note.

