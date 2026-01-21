“We played better than them” Gabriel Jesus happy to win at Inter Milan

Gabriel Jesus delivered a decisive performance as Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory against Inter Milan, scoring twice to reward Mikel Arteta for restoring him to the starting line-up. The Brazilian striker has been eased back into action following a long-term injury, with his minutes carefully managed. At the same time, Viktor Gyokeres continued to lead the line for much of the season. That situation had prompted debate among supporters, particularly as Gyokeres endured a difficult run of form in front of goal.

Trust repaid on a big European night

Arteta opted to make a change for the trip to the San Siro, handing Jesus his first start in a major fixture since his return. The decision proved inspired. Jesus was sharp, intelligent in his movement and clinical in front of goal, scoring twice in the first half to put Arsenal in control. His performance set the tone for the evening and demonstrated the qualities that have made him such a valuable figure since he arrived at the club.

The forward could easily have completed a hat trick had he remained on the pitch longer, but his contribution had already made a decisive impact. Arsenal were able to manage the game effectively, ensuring they avoided a repeat of last season’s visit to the same stadium, when they were beaten by Inter. This time, the Gunners showed greater maturity and composure, seeing out the contest and securing a deserved win.

Confidence, competition and momentum

For Jesus, the goals represent more than just a match-winning contribution. They offer reassurance that he is rediscovering rhythm and sharpness after a frustrating spell on the sidelines. Competition for places remains intense, yet performances like this strengthen his case for increased involvement as the season progresses. Arsenal will welcome that depth, particularly as the schedule intensifies across multiple competitions.

Reflecting on the match, Jesus expressed satisfaction with both the result and the manner of the performance. Speaking according to the BBC, he said, “It is always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We came here last season and lost. Tonight we played better than them, we controlled them but they are a top team and they attack. We scored at the end and got the three points. We have to keep going because we have another one at the weekend.”

Those words underline a focus on consistency rather than celebration. While the victory reinforces Arsenal’s strong European form, attention now turns quickly to the next challenge. For Jesus, the night in Milan may mark a turning point, offering momentum, confidence and a reminder of his importance within Arteta’s squad.