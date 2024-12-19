“We rely on the team” Arteta responds to question about Saka and Odegaard importance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the pivotal role that Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard play in his team after the duo came off the bench to inspire a comeback victory against Crystal Palace. The match underscored the Gunners’ dependence on their star players, with both Saka and Odegaard proving decisive in turning the tide in Arsenal’s favour.

Despite boasting one of the strongest squads in England, Arsenal’s depth was tested during the fixture. The Gunners struggled without their key players on the field, conceding early and failing to regain control of the game. With Arsenal trailing, Arteta introduced Saka and Odegaard from the bench, a move that immediately shifted the momentum. Their performances galvanised the team, resulting in a crucial win.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta praised the contributions of the two stars while emphasising the importance of the collective effort. “They are two of our best players, but we rely on the team,” Arteta said. “We rely on a lot of individuals, like any other team, to perform, to change games, to help us, to impact the team. Certainly, coming from the bench to have that impact they have, it’s really good to see.”

This reliance on Saka and Odegaard is not unique to Arsenal, as every club leans on its top players to deliver in critical moments. Both have consistently demonstrated their ability to change the course of games and are undoubtedly among the most influential figures in Arteta’s squad. While some may argue this reliance exposes a lack of depth, it also highlights the exceptional quality and leadership of the duo.

Far from being a weakness, leaning on players like Saka and Odegaard is a testament to their importance and ability to rise to the occasion when the team needs them most.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…