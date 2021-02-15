“We saw how fragile they are defensively” Adams faults Arsenal’s transfer decisions

Tony Adams isn’t impressed with Arsenal’s decision to sign Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window, because they need to spend on defenders more.

The Gunners entered the last transfer window intending to get rid of some of their old players as well as bring in reinforcements.

They had struggled with creativity before the reopening of the transfer window, so it makes sense that they landed Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season.

However, their defence has been a problem area for them for a long time now and they needed to fix it.

The club ignored adding new defenders to their team, even though they allowed at least three options in that position to leave.

Adams says they shouldn’t have signed Odegaard, just like they made a big mistake in signing Willian when they had youngsters coming through the ranks.

He claimed they should have focused more on their struggling defence.

He said to Premier League Productions as quoted by The Sun: “To be honest, there’s an argument that you don’t need Martin Odegaard.

“I got so annoyed that we bought Pepe and Willian in when you’ve got two kids [Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka] bursting into the team

‘There’s other areas in the team that you could look at, there’s holes in that team, we saw how fragile they are defensively. The defence has always been the weak link.

“As the sporting director of Arsenal, you wouldn’t be getting Odegaard in, you’d be getting good, strong defenders into the team instead.”