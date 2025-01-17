We saw our skipper get back to his best and this key stat proves it

There had been questions asked of Martin Odegaard in the past few weeks by a small section of the fan base. This criticism stemmed largely from some frustrating results over the last month or so. Being affected by illness due to a bug that recently ravaged the squad did not help his cause either, as it impacted his performances to some degree against Brentford, Brighton, and Newcastle. However, in the last two matches, we’ve seen him return close to his brilliant best, with the Norwegian re-establishing himself as the creative hub of the side. Against Tottenham in particular, we witnessed a level of sharpness and poise not seen in a while, which was undoubtedly a welcome sight for Gooners.
This creative resurgence is reflected in the stats as well. Across the matches against United and Tottenham, Odegaard created a total of 14 chances, which is as many as the rest of his teammates combined. Although he managed to create only three big chances and register just one assist from those opportunities, it is encouraging to see signs that he is returning to his peak. It should also quieten the very few who doubted him during the preceding games. That said, I believe there is still another gear for him to reach this season—specifically in terms of his output, which remains an area for improvement. Hopefully, the last two matches can provide a solid foundation for him to elevate his contributions further.
Regardless, Odegaard’s return to form has come at a pivotal point in the season as we aim to put greater pressure on Liverpool. As arguably our most important player, having him perform at his best will be vital in our quest to end the campaign with silverware.
I’d love to hear everyone’s thoughts about Martin Odegaard this season, particularly in terms of his goal contributions, as he has only managed a goal and five assists so far. Thoughts in the comments, please!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Seen better in my time as an Arsenal supporter .
Yes he’s very good at the pretty stuff ,but goes missing more often than not when the going gets tuff .
Lacks pace and don’t get me started on his set pieces going for goal .
How hard is it for players these days to score a direct t free kick ?
We used to see worldlys weekly,what’s happened to that .
Shooting from range seems to be a lost art ,not just us but the prem on a whole .
Give me the prem 20-25 years ago .
Prime players that didn’t need a manager on how to take a Throw-in let alone a shot on target .
As I pointed out a couple of weeks ago, Odegaard has gone from being a prolific goalscorer to someone who can no longer hit the target from 15 yards out. Against Tottenham, he somehow managed to shoot wide of goal from 8 yards, the easiest chance of the entire match. Imagine the level of rage among fans if Havertz had missed that one.
His only Premier League goal this season was a penalty that he managed to convert. It’s a shame he couldn’t repeat that feat in the FA Cup.
I think Martin is absolutely critical to the team currently, but I don’t think he should be an untouchable in the future if we are looking to be the very best. Maybe it’s controversial, but I think Ozil, in his first two seasons, was on a higher level. I am not talking about effort, I am talking about touch, vision and passing ability. We all know what followed, but still regarding pure footballing ability, I don’t see Martin sitting at the head table.