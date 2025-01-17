We saw our skipper get back to his best and this key stat proves it

There had been questions asked of Martin Odegaard in the past few weeks by a small section of the fan base. This criticism stemmed largely from some frustrating results over the last month or so. Being affected by illness due to a bug that recently ravaged the squad did not help his cause either, as it impacted his performances to some degree against Brentford, Brighton, and Newcastle. However, in the last two matches, we’ve seen him return close to his brilliant best, with the Norwegian re-establishing himself as the creative hub of the side. Against Tottenham in particular, we witnessed a level of sharpness and poise not seen in a while, which was undoubtedly a welcome sight for Gooners.

This creative resurgence is reflected in the stats as well. Across the matches against United and Tottenham, Odegaard created a total of 14 chances, which is as many as the rest of his teammates combined. Although he managed to create only three big chances and register just one assist from those opportunities, it is encouraging to see signs that he is returning to his peak. It should also quieten the very few who doubted him during the preceding games. That said, I believe there is still another gear for him to reach this season—specifically in terms of his output, which remains an area for improvement. Hopefully, the last two matches can provide a solid foundation for him to elevate his contributions further.

Regardless, Odegaard’s return to form has come at a pivotal point in the season as we aim to put greater pressure on Liverpool. As arguably our most important player, having him perform at his best will be vital in our quest to end the campaign with silverware.

I’d love to hear everyone’s thoughts about Martin Odegaard this season, particularly in terms of his goal contributions, as he has only managed a goal and five assists so far. Thoughts in the comments, please!

BENJAMIN KENNETH