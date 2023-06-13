We should see Arsenal-linked Tatiana Pinto in action for Portugal v Lionesses pre-Women’s World Cup friendly

We should see Arsenal-linked Tatiana Pinto in action for Portugal v Lionesses pre-Women’s Cup friendly by Michelle
For those who miss watching Jonas Eidevall and his girls, the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia can’t come soon enough, as most Gunner women are set to feature for their national teams. By now, I’m sure everyone is wondering, “Who are the favourites to win it?” Unfortunately, it is not England; it is the USA. According to Oddschecker, the USA have odds of 11/4 to win the World Cup, while England currently stands at 4/1.
The USA won the last World Cup at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France on July 7th 2019, beating the Netherlands 2-0. They are the team to beat and, thus, favourites to win it. In their last 24 games, the defending champs have managed 21 wins.
England is the second-best; if it is not the USA, it will be them. England’s 2022 Euros triumph makes them a team to watch; many feel Sarina Wiegman is finally in line to announce England as a superpower in women’s football. Without Frank Kirby, Beth Mead, and Leah Williamson due to injuries, one may feel the Lionesses are not at their best. But with the big club seasons Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Chloe Kelly had, plus Rachel Daly’s resurgence as a striker and Lauren James’ ability, the Lionesses are stronger than ever. If the USA slips a bit, England, which recently won the Finalissima (the final of European and South American champs) by beating Brazil on penalties, will be there to capitalise.
Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will join the Lionesses for their pre Women’s World Cup friendly against Portugal on 1st July, kick-off 15:15 UK, at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. The match will be a good one to see the Lionesses in action, without Leah & Beth. It should also be a good opportunity to watch Portuguese international Tatiana Pinto in action, as Arsenal have been linked to the goal-scoring midfielder..
If not the USA, bet on the English women walking away as World Champions. What do you think? Can the Lionesses lift the World Cup without their captain, Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and the Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament winner, Arsenal’s Beth Mead?
