We should see Arsenal-linked Tatiana Pinto in action for Portugal v Lionesses pre-Women’s World Cup friendly

We should see Arsenal-linked Tatiana Pinto in action for Portugal v Lionesses pre-Women’s Cup friendly by Michelle

For those who miss watching Jonas Eidevall and his girls, the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia can’t come soon enough, as most Gunner women are set to feature for their national teams. By now, I’m sure everyone is wondering, “Who are the favourites to win it?” Unfortunately, it is not England; it is the USA. According to Oddschecker, the USA have odds of 11/4 to win the World Cup, while England currently stands at 4/1.

The USA won the last World Cup at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France on July 7th 2019, beating the Netherlands 2-0. They are the team to beat and, thus, favourites to win it. In their last 24 games, the defending champs have managed 21 wins.