“We smelt blood today” Saka reacts to Arsenal thrashing West Ham

Bukayo Saka disclosed that during their 6-0 victory against West Ham this afternoon, Arsenal sensed an opportunity to capitalise on the weaknesses of their opponents. This notable triumph marked one of Arsenal’s standout performances of the season, as they outclassed a West Ham side that struggled to mount any significant challenge against Mikel Arteta’s men.

From the outset, West Ham found themselves unable to contain Arsenal’s attacking prowess, and the floodgates eventually opened for the Gunners, who swiftly notched up four goals in the first half. Buoyed by their dominant display, Arsenal maintained their relentless momentum after halftime, adding two more goals to their tally.

Saka emerged as a pivotal figure in the game, contributing two goals to compound the woes of David Moyes’ side. Following the match, Saka revealed that Arsenal remained confident in their ability to continue scoring and maintained their relentless attacking approach throughout the game.

He said on Sky Sports:

“We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored many more – including myself. We smelt blood today and we went for the kill.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We certainly felt we could break some records when we were 4-0 up at halftime.

Our players were superb today and deserve credit for staying focused on the game even after having such a healthy lead at halftime.