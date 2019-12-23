‘We still believe’ – Bernd Leno on Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four

According to the Evening Standard, Bernd Leno has admitted that Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four are still in the team’s ‘hands’.
Leno touched on the fact that the Gunners still have all the top six left to play in the second-half of the season, giving them the opportunity to take some points off their rivals.
As per BBC Sport, Arteta has been handed a three-and-a-half-year deal by the Gunners, this will be the Spaniard’s first managerial job.
The Gunners have won just one of their last 13 matches across all competitions, if the north London outfit can get their act together soon – there’s no reason as to why they wouldn’t be capable of rescuing a Champions League spot.
Here’s what Leno had to say on Arsenal’s hopes for the season now Arteta’s taking charge:
“Of course, because there are still many games. We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.”
“We have to show [the right] mentality, we have to play good football and I think we will have opportunities.”
“When we just speak about tactics or quality or what was in the past, it doesn’t matter. If we work hard, get back our strong mentality, then I am confident we can reach our target.”
Leno has been one of the few Arsenal players that has actually performed well this season. The 27-year-old has made the most saves of any keeper in the Premier League with 73 so far this term.
It’s quite alarming to see the goalkeeper of one of the traditional top six clubs leading the saves charts, this just reiterates just how unfit for purpose the Gunners’ defence is.
Winning the EL is the easiest way to make top 4.
The supposedly clueless Emery made the final last season
with no PL experience no English and a squad full of Wengers deadwood.
So now that Emery has cleaned out most of the dead wood,
with the best strikers in the league, a manager who knows the league and speaks English,
and possible reinforcements in January Arsenal is a shoe in to win the EL.
Anything less would be a sackable offense
Hurray!
Seasons greetings and congratulations for finding a way of praising Emery with the oft mentioned need for Arteta to make the CL or face the sack
@agu eman…As you say Mr UE (in disguise) 😂🤣