‘We still believe’ – Bernd Leno on Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four

According to the Evening Standard, Bernd Leno has admitted that Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four are still in the team’s ‘hands’.

Leno touched on the fact that the Gunners still have all the top six left to play in the second-half of the season, giving them the opportunity to take some points off their rivals.

As per BBC Sport, Arteta has been handed a three-and-a-half-year deal by the Gunners, this will be the Spaniard’s first managerial job.

The Gunners have won just one of their last 13 matches across all competitions, if the north London outfit can get their act together soon – there’s no reason as to why they wouldn’t be capable of rescuing a Champions League spot.

Here’s what Leno had to say on Arsenal’s hopes for the season now Arteta’s taking charge:

“Of course, because there are still many games. We play against all the top six. We have a lot of opportunities to win against them. We still believe. It is in our hands.”

“We have to show [the right] mentality, we have to play good football and I think we will have opportunities.”