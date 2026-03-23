“We still believe” Man City star still believes in winning the Premier League

Phil Foden has insisted that Manchester City have not given up on their pursuit of the Premier League title, despite Arsenal currently being regarded as favourites.

Arsenal hold a nine-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side, who have been the closest challengers in a season where many traditional rivals have struggled to maintain consistency. The Gunners have spent much of the campaign at the summit of the standings, placing them in a strong position to secure the title if they can maintain their form in the closing stages.

Pressure Mounting at the Top

Despite their advantage, Arsenal have shown signs of vulnerability in recent matches. Their performances have occasionally lacked consistency, raising concerns about whether they can sustain their challenge under increasing pressure. The psychological impact of their Carabao Cup final defeat may also influence their performances in the weeks ahead.

In contrast, Manchester City could benefit from a boost in confidence following their victory in that competition. While their recent form in other tournaments has been inconsistent, lifting a trophy may provide renewed belief within the squad as they continue to chase Arsenal in the league.

City Maintains Belief in Title Race

As the season progresses, attention will increasingly shift towards the Premier League, with both sides aiming to finish strongly. Foden has emphasised that, despite the current gap, Manchester City remain firmly in contention and are approaching the challenge with a positive mindset.

As reported by Hayters, he said:

“I think it’s just good to win it for our confidence but I don’t think it has anything to do with the title.

“There’s still so much to play for. We’ve got internationals now so some lads can clear their heads and come back fresh.

“It’s still possible to do. We still believe in it and like I said, it’s just small steps in the right direction. It’s a good confidence boost and we’ll see when we get back.”