“We suffered a bit.” Martinelli reacts to Arsenal win over Leicester City

Arsenal earned a 4-2 win against Leicester City this afternoon after surviving a second-half scare from the Foxes.

Leicester was two goals down at the break, and most people thought the game was over, expecting Arsenal to finish the job when the teams returned.

However, the Foxes fought back, and the score was 2-2 during added time, before Arsenal scored two late goals to seal the win.

It was a nervy performance from Arsenal, and they will not be proud of how they squandered a two-goal lead in the second half.

Nevertheless, the most important thing is that they ultimately won the game and should be proud of their overall performance.

After the fixture, Gabriel Martinelli spoke to the media and said to Premier League Productions:

“Really happy with the performance. I think we deserved the win. We suffered a bit. We won the game, that’s the most important thing. It is always nice to score goals. We have to focus on ourselves and be ready for the next game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was not the easiest win, but we got the three points and will take it. However, we probably have to do better in our next matches.

There will be tougher games ahead, and we must do better than we did now to secure more wins.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…