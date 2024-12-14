“We suffered a lot” Pickford admits Arsenal peppered them in Emirates draw

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the standout performer in their match against Arsenal, admitted that the Gunners dominated proceedings during their goalless draw at the Emirates this afternoon. Despite the result, it was a frustrating day for Mikel Arteta’s men, who were eager to secure a win after their impressive victory over AS Monaco in the Champions League earlier in the week.

Arsenal approached the game knowing the challenge posed by a resolute Everton side under Sean Dyche. The Toffees arrived with a clear defensive plan, ready to sit back and frustrate the home team while denying them the space to exploit their attacking talents. It was a strategy that worked, as Everton’s defensive organisation kept Arsenal at bay throughout the game.

Pickford played a pivotal role in earning the visitors a valuable point, making several crucial saves to deny Arsenal’s forwards. The England international, reflecting on the match, admitted that Everton had to endure immense pressure but praised the team’s determination to stick to their game plan. Speaking to BBC Live after the match, Pickford said: “It’s about how we apply ourselves – stick to the game plan and suffer. We suffered a lot without the ball. We dug a point out.”

Despite Arsenal dominating possession and creating the better chances, they were unable to find the cutting edge needed to breach Everton’s defence. While Everton will take pride in their defensive resilience, Arsenal will view the result as a missed opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders.

For the Gunners, the inability to break down a low block remains a recurring issue, and it’s one they must resolve if they are to succeed in the title race. Tougher challenges lie ahead, and finding a solution to such situations is imperative.