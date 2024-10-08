“We used every trick in the book” Everton Women’s Sorenson on holding Gunners to frustrating draw

Unless Arsenal Women go on a long winning streak in the WSL, their draw with Everton will undoubtedly hurt. Looking at that fixture without blinking, a Gunner would have assumed a comfortable Arsenal victory, but that was not the case.

There have been numerous accusations about why and how Arsenal drew that match 0-0, dropping 2 points. Well, Everton manager Brian Sorensen’s assertions indicate the fundamental reason why our Gunners failed to destroy the Merseyside team. Sorensen hints that the Gunner women were unable to break them down and that defending as a unit was a crucial reason they were able to salvage a point from the match. He indicates that the objective was to frustrate the Gunners, which they did.

“Yeah. Extremely proud. I think, going into the to the game, we knew that we could get away with something here if we were disciplined,” said Sorensen.

“(About being defensive) Yeah. Yeah. For sure. And plus that we had a midweek game in in the North of England, and they had a a fully week to, to prepare

“We worked hard. We worked together, but also we’re brave. So I think we showed all of these characters and, of course, resilient and and, yeah. Just put your our body on the line in the right moments, and we did that. So, you know, super proud of the girls.

“And we, yeah, we also used every trick in the book in terms of see the game out and so on.

“You know, frustrate the team and and do everything we can to to come away here with something, which is exactly what we did.”

Our Gunner women must be exceptionally bright, innovative, and swift going forward. Teams witnessing the brilliance of our Arsenal women are compelled to adopt a defensive strategy against them instead of going head-to-head with them. With players like Rosa Kafaji, Emily Fox, and Stina Blackstenius, the Gunner women have everything they need to rip up defensive-minded teams; all Jonas Eidevall needs to do is be open-minded about his line-up and his players being quicker and more courageous in expressing themselves in these encounters.

Michelle M

