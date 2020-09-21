We want a title challenge, here is what Mikel Arteta thinks

Mikel Arteta has rubbished talk of Arsenal challenging for the Premier League this season after they made a fine start to the campaign.

The Gunners won the FA Cup and Community Shield recently and they have started their Premier League campaign with two wins from as many games.

They beat Fulham 3-0 away in their first Premier League and followed that up with another 2-1 win over West Ham the last time out.

The Hammers gave them a tough game, but Arsenal put in the work and Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score their winning goal late on.

After the game, Arteta spoke on a number of issues including Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season. The Spaniard has seen his team pick up wins against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea recently.

After signing some good players, they have become early contenders for the title, but Arteta thinks that they still have a long way to go. “No, I think we are still very far away from where we want to be,” the Spanish coach admitted via The Express.

“I think if you ask any manager in the Premier League if they are happy with everything [that] is going [on] with their team, it [the answer] probably is ‘no’.

“We had a super-mini pre-season and we’re still adapting some things.

“Some players are still not 100 per cent fit but it’s great to start winning, you have six points already and find ways to win.”

We have done well to make sure of the first six points, but we have bigger challenges ahead…