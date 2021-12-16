‘We want to be higher’ – Arteta not content with fourth spot in the Premier League

Arsenal climbed into fourth place in the Premier League table with their win over West Ham last night, but the manager isn’t happy to stop there.

The Gunners were in fine form last night to leapfrog their opponents in the division, and are well-deserving of their current spot in the table.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have been overly impressive so far this term, although the Champions League holders have dropped form of late, and it could be the Blues place in the top three that the manager has set his sights on.

When asked if whether climbing into fourth meant anything after last night’s victory, the manager insisted that there was more to come from his side, and wasn’t interested in celebrating at this point in the term.

He told Arsenal Media after the full-time whistle: “No, because the league finishes in May. But it’s much better than where we were, and we want to be higher. We need to find that consistency – we know the level of this league. This league is absolutely ruthless and tomorrow is always different to today, so let’s prepare for the next game.”

Our form still leaves a little to be desired, but Chelsea have showed they are only human in recent weeks and could well drop out of the title race. Whether we can continue on the upward curve and catch them is another story however with a seven-point gap to overcome ahead of their match with Everton tonight.

The manager is right not to allow his side to get too excited about their current position however, with a lot of work still to do, and we need to concentrate on our football and not the table for the foreseeable.

