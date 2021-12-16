‘We want to be higher’ – Arteta not content with fourth spot in the Premier League

Arsenal climbed into fourth place in the Premier League table with their win over West Ham last night, but the manager isn’t happy to stop there.
The Gunners were in fine form last night to leapfrog their opponents in the division, and are well-deserving of their current spot in the table.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have been overly impressive so far this term, although the Champions League holders have dropped form of late, and it could be the Blues place in the top three that the manager has set his sights on.
When asked if whether climbing into fourth meant anything after last night’s victory, the manager insisted that there was more to come from his side, and wasn’t interested in celebrating at this point in the term.
He told Arsenal Media after the full-time whistle: “No, because the league finishes in May. But it’s much better than where we were, and we want to be higher. We need to find that consistency – we know the level of this league. This league is absolutely ruthless and tomorrow is always different to today, so let’s prepare for the next game.”
Our form still leaves a little to be desired, but Chelsea have showed they are only human in recent weeks and could well drop out of the title race. Whether we can continue on the upward curve and catch them is another story however with a seven-point gap to overcome ahead of their match with Everton tonight.
The manager is right not to allow his side to get too excited about their current position however, with a lot of work still to do, and we need to concentrate on our football and not the table for the foreseeable.
We have 2 CAMs in ESR and Ode, we have a B2B midfielder in Partey and I’m sure Lokonga and even Tavares can play that role…..what we don’t have in a proper DM like Fabinho/Gilberto role.
I actually don’t know what Xhaka is??? He’s definitely not B2B as he has almost no athleticism, he’s definitely not a DM and clearly not a CAM. He needs to make way for a DM in the team.
Get a proper DM, even if it cost a fair amount, and you’ll see us be able to maintain 4th.
Don’t see us consistently being above Liverpool, City or Chelsea in the next 3 years to be honest. As sad as it is to say, being 4th is almost like a mini 1st place trophy as the other 3 are so strong currently.
Good ambition shown by Arteta. That said, it will be very difficult to dislodge one of Liverpool, City or Chelsea at least as of now. We should buy a CF and a DM in January to cement our 4th position.