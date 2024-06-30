“We want to win” Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox excited to represent USWNT at Olympics, with Emma Hayes

Arsenal Women’s representation at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be strong. We already noted that our Matilda’s Gunners, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney-Cross, will represent Australia at the Paris Olympics.

Aside from the trio, another Gunner Women’s standout player has been named to compete at the Olympics. The USA women’s national team (USWNT) called up our right back, Emily Fox, who will make her Olympic debut this summer. It is an honour to represent your nation, and Fox’s contribution to the US team’s eventual victory would be particularly noteworthy.

In an interview with FIFA, the 2024 Winter Arsenal recruit stated that the United States always wants to win and will perform to their full potential at the Olympics. She said the team is excited to compete with new coach, Emma Hayes, and the youthful talent the former Chelsea Women’s boss has assembled.

“With every competition we play in, we want to win. With the Olympics, nothing is new there in terms of our standards. What’s really exciting this year is we’re going to have a new coach, and then there’s a lot of talented players that are new, that are younger, and I just think it’ll be really exciting.”

It will be amazing to see these Gunner Women shine at the Olympics, and we wish them the very best.

Unfortunately, our Gunners cannot be in two places at the same time and will therefore miss the Arsenal Women’s US pre-season tour.

Having said that, here are the games our Arsenal Women will play in the USA during the pre-season.

vs. Washington Spirit, Sunday, August 18th

vs. Chelsea, Sunday, August 25th

Us Gooners can’t be in two place at once either lol! Are you planning on going to the Olympics in Paris or following our Gunner Women on their USA tour?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….