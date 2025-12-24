“We want to win both games” Saliba makes Arsenal intentions clear ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final after overcoming Crystal Palace in the competition last night. The Gunners met the Eagles at the quarter-final stage, the same point at which both sides clashed last season, and the latest encounter proved just as tense and demanding.
Arsenal approached the fixture expecting a difficult test, and Palace ensured that expectation was met. Once again, the Gunners struggled to score from open play, an issue that has surfaced repeatedly in recent matches. Despite their control and effort, clear chances were limited, and patience was required throughout a closely fought contest.
Fine Margins in a Tight Contest
The breakthrough eventually came through an own goal, handing Arsenal a narrow advantage. While they pushed hard to add a second goal and put the game beyond doubt, Palace remained organised and resilient. Arsenal worked tirelessly to extend their lead, but the decisive second goal never arrived.
Deep into added time, Palace found an equaliser that sent the match to penalties. It was a frustrating moment for Arsenal, who had been close to seeing the tie out in normal time. The resulting shoot-out placed immense pressure on both teams, with the Gunners knowing there was little margin for error.
Arsenal ultimately held their nerve from the spot and secured victory, setting up a semi-final clash against Chelsea. Progression keeps them firmly in contention for the first trophy of the season, although the next round promises to be an even sterner challenge over two legs.
Saliba Confidence Ahead of Semi-Final
William Saliba expressed confidence in Arsenal’s ability to overcome Chelsea and reach the final, reflecting on the performance and the lessons learned. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “It was a tough game against a top team. We did well. Apart from my mistake, we played well.
“We are so happy to be in the semi-final. We have to learn the lesson from last season.
“At the end, Kepa saved us. We want to win both games and go into the final.”
Saliba’s comments underline Arsenal’s determination to improve on last season and capitalise on their current opportunity. While the path ahead is challenging, the Gunners will believe their resilience and focus can carry them one step further.
