“We wanted a title race” Joe Cole reacts to Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa means we are now in a proper title race.

Manchester City had overtaken the Gunners earlier after beating Mikel Arteta’s side, but the Gunners are back at the top after the win, with City dropping points against Nottingham Forest.

The two clubs have continued to chase each other and much credit must be given to Arsenal, who have done very well to hold their own in the competition so far.

After the game, Cole said via the Daily Mail:

‘Fantastic. We wanted a title race and Arsenal have given it. Asked a lot of questions about this team over the past six months. About their character. Their personality.

‘They’ve shown it in abundance. Ramsdale made a crucial save. All playing their part. I think what Martin is saying is you win games you need to stop the rot, but you couldn’t have done it in more of a healing way.

‘You forget about the three games now. This is such a lifter. It lifts the whole squad. The fans are joyous. And they feel now we’re back in charge.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We truly have given Premier League fans a proper title race in this campaign and it could be one of the best we have had recently.

We must stay focused because City has more experience than us and we probably cannot afford more slip-ups.

This is a very important time in the season and every result counts, so we have to aim for the maximum every time we step on the pitch.