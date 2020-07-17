“We were able to pick one moment and believe again.” Arteta on Arsenal’s win

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Liverpool to advance their quest to end this season in a European place.

That win was a massive one, and it was made more impressive because they came from a goal down to secure all the points.

Taking the lead, having forced Liverpool into making errors for both goals, the Gunners defended for their lives in the game to earn a deserved three points.

After the game, a delighted Mikel Arteta spoke about how his players fared in the match.

The Spaniard admitted that when his team went a goal down, he worried about how they would respond in that instance, before admitting that they were fortunate to find a way back into the game.

Arteta said as quoted by the BBC: “Absolutely, in terms of energy and happiness in the dressing room before the semi-final, it’s a good medicine. To beat this team you have to have moments in the game when you take your chances, defend and have a bit of luck.

“I was worried after 1-0 how we would react. We were able to pick one moment and believe again.

“We will go for both, our maximum, it is just a few games so we will keep going. The gap between the two teams today is enormous, we cannot improve it in two months, but the accountability, the fight is now equal and I am very proud of that. The rest will take some time.

“Arsene (Wenger) did some incredible things and was very successful. I have done nothing yet. We need belief to go in the direction.”

This win has come at a good time for the Gunners as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals before playing their remaining two league fixtures.

The FA Cup offers Arsenal one route to Europe next season and Arteta will hope that his players can beat City to reach the final.