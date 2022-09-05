‘We were better’ – Jesus admits his frustration with Man United result

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United on Sunday, and the feeling is that we deserved more for our overall performance.

The Gunners were denied an early goal after VAR intervened to claim a foul in the build-up, with all three of the Red Devils goals coming against the run of play.

The stats show that we were in fact on top, and not that we are being biased in our analysis, and Jesus admits that he also feels frustrated because we were the better side.

“The feeling is frustration because we play, we control the game and [before] the first two goals we concede we were better than them, the opponent,” Jesus is quoted by the Irish Examiner as stating. “And then we just concede, but now is the time to learn from it and improve. We are doing so well this season but there are still things to improve for everyone, as individuals and as a team. Everyone is together and we stick together until the end.

“We came to play against a strong opponent and it’s always hard, it’s the Premier League. So we are not happy because, in my opinion, we could win because we played so much better [than them]. But that’s football, they have quality as well and then if you don’t go there and kill, you are going to have a big problem – and that’s what happened.”

We can clearly understand his frustration in seeing our side dominate yet lose, but it was United’s clinical finishing which earned them the win.

We opened up because of our efforts in attack left us open on the counter, and the disallowed goal haunts us to add to our misery also.

The reaction after the match feels positive however, and I dont expect there to be any dwelling on the result, and our Europa League match should help us to get our heads where they should be abead of the weekend.

Patrick

