“We were bullied” Piers Morgan notes a problem after Aston Villa defeat Arsenal

Piers Morgan has responded to Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening, emphasising the team’s need for a striker after witnessing Villa claim all three points.
As one of Arsenal’s most prominent fans and an English TV host, Morgan expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in the game. Despite being aware of the formidable challenge Villa posed, Arsenal struggled to provide effective responses.
The Gunners possessed the ball for a considerable duration of the match, but Villa’s physical play proved challenging to overcome. Arsenal failed to capitalise on the few chances they created, ultimately resulting in their defeat. Morgan’s commentary underscores the urgency for Arsenal to address their striking options to enhance their overall performance.
Morgan was frustrated by the outcome of the game and tweeted:
“Arsenal were done in by VAR (as usual), but we were bullied off the ball all game, and we still desperately need a proper striker.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This defeat is a major wake-up call for us, and it shows our players that winning the title is not going to be easy.
We have to stay humble and work harder to defeat tough teams like Villa if we want to win the league.
Didn’t watch the game today but read the comments earlier, we missed chances and most of the team performed poorly, looked tired. I implore Arteta to do a better job of rotating the team. Should Jesus start again? Should Saka start again? Should Raya start again? Martenilli? I always thought that you challenge the player that plays in the same position. When he makes a few mistakes in games that player starts on the bench and you get the opportunity, you get a chance to impress and try make the position yours! If the players feel they will not get the start no matter how well they play it has to have an effect on them. I’ve watched Eddie play and I want him to fight more, fight for the position more. But maybe he feels like no matter how well he plays Jesus is arteta’s no 1 striker. I want to see the players on the bench fight more for their position especially when they get the opportunity to play. I think the only players that don’t have any challenges for their position in the starting 11 presently are Saliba Gabriel Rice and Saka. But they can all be rested to keep them fresh!