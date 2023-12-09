“We were bullied” Piers Morgan notes a problem after Aston Villa defeat Arsenal

Piers Morgan has responded to Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening, emphasising the team’s need for a striker after witnessing Villa claim all three points.

As one of Arsenal’s most prominent fans and an English TV host, Morgan expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in the game. Despite being aware of the formidable challenge Villa posed, Arsenal struggled to provide effective responses.

The Gunners possessed the ball for a considerable duration of the match, but Villa’s physical play proved challenging to overcome. Arsenal failed to capitalise on the few chances they created, ultimately resulting in their defeat. Morgan’s commentary underscores the urgency for Arsenal to address their striking options to enhance their overall performance.

Morgan was frustrated by the outcome of the game and tweeted:

“Arsenal were done in by VAR (as usual), but we were bullied off the ball all game, and we still desperately need a proper striker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This defeat is a major wake-up call for us, and it shows our players that winning the title is not going to be easy.

We have to stay humble and work harder to defeat tough teams like Villa if we want to win the league.