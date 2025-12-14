“We were buying tickets” Mikel Arteta reacts to Ben White’s injury

Arsenal’s victory over Wolves was overshadowed by injury concerns after Ben White was forced off, adding to the Gunners’ growing list of unavailable players. Despite significant squad reinforcements over the summer, which were praised for giving them greater depth than many rivals, Arsenal have struggled to maintain a fully fit squad. Defensive injuries have hit hardest, and White, who recently returned from a lengthy lay-off, had been relied upon heavily in a short period.

The lack of alternatives has left Mikel Arteta with few options, forcing him to use the English defender extensively to keep his side competitive. White’s repeated exposure to high-intensity matches so soon after recovery may have contributed to the setback, highlighting the challenges faced by Arsenal’s squad management this season.

Arteta on White’s Injury

Following the match, Arteta addressed the situation via Arsenal Media, acknowledging the dilemma of having limited defensive resources. He said, “Obviously, he hasn’t played a lot of minutes because of the previous knee issue that he had, then the moment he started to get some momentum he had to play a lot because we didn’t have any other solution. We had to even risk Wilo today because probably it wasn’t their best call to play 90 minutes because we were buying tickets for another injury, but we don’t have anybody else, but yeah that’s bad news for sure.” His comments underline both the necessity of utilising White and the risks associated with a stretched squad.

Squad Depth Under Pressure

The injury further emphasises the fine balance Arteta must maintain to manage fitness across a busy campaign. While the Gunners possess more depth than in previous seasons, repeated absences, particularly in defence, place additional strain on key players. Managing workload, especially for those returning from long-term injuries, is becoming increasingly vital if Arsenal are to sustain their challenge across multiple competitions. With limited options, the manager is forced into difficult decisions, underscoring the importance of recovery, rotation, and injury prevention for the remainder of the season.