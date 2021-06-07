‘We were ruthless gentlemen” former Gunner slams “softened” Arsenal

Sol Campbell has slammed Arsenal for being soft and says they need “ruthless gentlemen” as they had during his playing days at the Emirates.

Campbell was a part of a fine generation of Arsenal players who won the Premier League and also reached the final of the Champions League in 2006.

The Gunners were one of England’s best sides and they constantly competed with Manchester United for supremacy in England.

Arsene Wenger failed to make them Premier League champions for the last 14 years of his reign as their manager.

Since he left, they have been on a downward spiral and won’t play in Europe next season, a first in over 20 years.

The current Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta is as unpredictable as they come and it’s hard to trust them to go on a fine run of winning form.

Speaking about his former club recently, Campbell slammed the Gunners for being soft and said they lack powerful characters like in his time when the squad was littered with ruthless players who simply got the job done.

Campbell said via Mail Sports: ‘When I was at Arsenal we had a team of tough guys… I don’t know whether things have softened now.

‘When I was there we had a team full of tough guys. All great gentlemen, straight-talking. There were loads of characters, great banter and with that came a few fights from time to time. But above all that, it was a team full of great personalities; great people.

‘We didn’t shy away from things at all. Is football like that now? Are Arsenal like that now? I don’t think so.

‘We were ruthless gentlemen. There is such a thing; you know what’s good and what’s bad but when it comes to football there’s no mucking around. It’s as simple as that.’