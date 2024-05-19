“We were so close.” Odegaard remains proud of effort to win Premier League

.Martin Odegaard is proud of his teammates for how far they have come this season, even though they lost the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Arsenal captain has led one of Arsenal’s most successful teams in the last 20 years and was instrumental as they nearly clinched the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the finest stories of the season in European football, and they had hoped that they could still win the title today.

Arsenal also knew it was going to be difficult for City to drop points at home to West Ham, but the Gunners can be proud of their efforts after taking the title race to the final day of the season.

After their win against Everton today, Odegaard said to the fans, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“We’re all a little disappointed at the moment.

“We were so close.

“I’m so proud of everyone at the club. I’m proud of the progress we are making.

“We’ve changed the club. Thank you for believing in us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These boys should be proud of the job they did in this campaign and they are clearly on the cusp of something great at the Emirates.

We are the most likely team to stop Man City from winning a fifth consecutive league title next season.