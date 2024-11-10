“We were the better team” Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw at Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s frustration was evident following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, a game where the Gunners aimed to rebound from recent setbacks against Newcastle United and Inter Milan. Going into the match, Arsenal knew they needed a win to regain momentum and restore confidence. Yet Chelsea, keen on securing their own place in the top half of the table, put forth a strong effort, making it a tough outing for Arteta’s side.

Despite early pressure from Chelsea, Arsenal managed to take control during significant parts of the game, creating opportunities and dictating play. Arsenal even had a golden chance to secure a win with the final kick, but they were unable to capitalise. Reflecting on the outcome, Arteta was left disappointed, feeling his team had deserved more from their performance.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction, explaining, “The disappointment of not getting three points is bigger [than being satisfied] and it will probably be bigger after watching it back. I think we dominated them, we were the better team in many phases and situations in the game and after going ahead, we are very disappointed in the way we conceded. It was so poor. It is not our standards and we don’t accept it. The reaction of the team was unbelievable.”

This reaction reflects Arteta’s high expectations for Arsenal’s defensive standards and overall performance. The team’s inability to close out the game has been a recurring issue, and Arteta’s comments indicate his disappointment in conceding a goal from what he considered preventable circumstances. His criticism signals a drive for improvement, particularly as Arsenal faces a demanding set of matches after the international break.

While the draw keeps Arsenal in the title race, Arteta’s frustration highlights the importance of consistency and resilience. The international break offers the team a valuable chance to regroup, address defensive lapses, and improve finishing under pressure. With the league as competitive as ever, Arteta knows that dropping points in key games could have long-term consequences. Arsenal will need to come back with greater determination to solidify their title hopes and consistently deliver high-level performances.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…