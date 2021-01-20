“We were too nice” Walcott reveals why Arsenal underachieved in Wenger’s last years

Theo Walcott says that Arsenal was complacent in the final months of Arsene Wenger’s reign at the club, and that saw them underachieve.

The Southampton attacker says that the players wanted to do greater things, but the club was satisfied with finishing the season in the top four.

Wenger is one of the most successful managers in Arsenal’s history and he managed the London side for more than 20 years.

He won the Premier League and several FA Cups, but his final few years at the helm saw the Gunners struggle.

They were even beaten to the top four spots by Tottenham before the club allowed him to leave in 2018.

Most teams would be satisfied with getting a top-four finish, and Arsenal did that for two decades, Walcott says the players wanted more than that, but the club was satisfied with finishing in the Champions League places regularly.

Walcott told talkSPORT: “We were too nice…

“Then we won a few FA Cups and got in the Champions League a lot.

“At times, that felt like it was good enough for Arsenal. It felt like a bit of a medal.

“As players we wanted to win things, but the club were happy to finish fourth.”