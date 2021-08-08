‘We will explain the reasons when we can.’ Arteta hints at player leaving Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Joe Willock is leaving Arsenal this summer after leaving him out of the team for their match against Tottenham.

Willock spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United and he thrived under Steve Bruce.

His stunning loan spell for them has caught the attention of several top clubs with the Magpies also looking to sign him again.

However, it seems Arteta would rather keep him in his squad and make him a part of his plans for the new season.

The academy graduate could follow in the footstep of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to become the next player to break into the first team from the academy.

However, fans were curious that he wasn’t involved in the match against Spurs and Arteta was asked about his absence and that of Rob Holding after the match, and the Spanish gaffer responded as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘Two different reasons.

‘With Rob he wasn’t fit enough to play and with Joe we will explain the reasons when we can.’

Willock may have performed well at Newcastle United, however, he might not fit into Arteta’s style of play and it could be best for the Gunners to cash in on him now.