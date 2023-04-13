“We will fight until the end” Rodri sends a clear message to Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has sent a clear message to Arsenal after the Citizens beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League.

City has trailed Arsenal at the top of the league table for much of the campaign, but they could still end this term with three trophies, making them one of the teams to fear.

They remain in the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League race and Rodri insists they are not prioritising one over the other.

Instead, they want to win all three and will continue to give their best whenever they step on the pitch for a match.

The midfielder said via The Sun:

“We don’t value any competition over another. We are alive in all three — and will fight until the end for all of them.

“Our aim is to go game by game, we don’t think beyond that. We are now back to the Premier League and an intense battle for the title — but our mentality is to win everything.

“Of course, it would be very special to win our first Champions League.

“We are on the right path and, if we continue like this, we will have chances at the end of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is one of the top clubs in the world and we have done amazingly well to keep them at bay in the league so far.

However, in these final weeks of the season, we must be perfect and win all our remaining games before the season ends.

If we falter, they will take advantage and overtake us as soon as they can, which should make us stay switched on in every game we play now.