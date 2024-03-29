We will see Eidevall V Hayes for the last time at Women’s Conti Cup Final. Whose tactics will win?

The FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup, or the Women’s Conti Cup as it’s more often referred to, had it’s inaugural season in 2011. The Arsenal Women have reached the final in 10 of the 13 times it has been staged, and are the most successful women’s team, having won the cup a record 6 times. Top WSL rivals Manchester City Women have won 4 times, with top-of-the-table Chelsea only having won the cup twice.

Arsenal Women will go up against Chelsea on Sunday, 31st March, in a repeat of last years Conti Cup Final. Arsenal Women are the reigning champions, having beaten Chelsea 3-1 in last year’s Final. Take a look at the Women’s Conti Cup history, and our Gunners previous successes, below (courtesy of Wikipedia):

We’ll all be hoping that Arsenal have their name engraved on the trophy for a record seventh time, on Sunday. I hope we see a repeat of Arsenal’s dominant win over Chelsea in last year’s Conti Cup Final (highlights below). And I hope us Gooners get to celebrate lifting that trophy for a consecutive season!

In their last WSL encounter with Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, earlier this month, Arsenal Women walked away beaten 3-1 by the Blues, in what was quite a humiliating defeat. But, since then, Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1, at Villa Park, last week – coming back spectacularly from behind, in the second half. That should give our Gunners some confidence. Beth Mead certainly believes so!

Beth Mead ready to recover from “worst performance” to get revenge on Chelsea Women on Sunday

If our Gunners are to beat the Blues this time around, they will have to go up against Chelsea with some excellent tactics and belief in themselves. This will be the last time that Eidevall & the squad will go up against Emma Hayes, as she is moving stateside to manage the US Women’s National Team. Whoever wins today could well come down to the tactics these two employ..

Here’s how I think Arsenal can beat Chelsea in the Women’s Conti Cup Final – what do you think?

You can watch the match live on BBC2 (coverage from 2.30pm), BBC iPlayer & The FA Player.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….