“We will take the points” Saka admits Arsenal were lucky to beat Wolves

Arsenal relied on two own goals to secure a Premier League victory over Wolves this evening, and Bukayo Saka has made it clear that the Gunners are happy to take the three points. After suffering a defeat to Aston Villa in their previous outing, Wolves appeared to be the ideal opponents for Arsenal to demonstrate their title credentials.

Frustration Against Resilient Wolves

Wolves arrived at the Emirates rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and still searching for their first win of the season. Having been convincingly beaten by Manchester United before this fixture, expectations were firmly in Arsenal’s favour. However, the visitors arrived well prepared and produced a disciplined defensive display that frustrated the hosts throughout the first half.

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal struggled to create clear chances and were unable to break down a compact Wolves side. The visitors defended with confidence and organisation, limiting space and forcing the Gunners to remain patient. After the interval, Wolves continued to frustrate Arsenal, and for a period it appeared they could produce a shock result.

The breakthrough eventually arrived when sustained pressure led to an unfortunate own goal, finally giving Arsenal the lead. Wolves, however, refused to capitulate and responded in the final minute of normal time with an equaliser that stunned the Emirates Stadium. Just four minutes later, Arsenal restored their advantage through another own goal, sealing a dramatic victory.

Saka Reflects on Hard-Fought Win

Speaking to Sky Sports, Saka acknowledged that Arsenal benefited from good fortune on a difficult night. He said, “Yeah, sometimes you need [that bit of luck]. Today went our way. We will take the points and move forward.”

He also reflected on the importance of grinding out results during a long title race, adding, “Yeah maybe [games will get Arsenal over the line in May], but we won’t know until May, but we can be happy that we left with three points despite the performance and the way the game went.”

While the performance may not have been convincing, Arsenal showed resilience and determination to find a way to win. As the season progresses, results like this could prove decisive, particularly in a tightly contested title race where points are more valuable than style.