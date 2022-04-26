“We will try” Club’s director admits they want to sign Arsenal man

Udinese has been impressed with the solid performance of Pablo Mari since he joined them on loan in the last transfer window, and they want to keep him permanently.

The defender had been a key player at Arsenal, but he lost his place on the team following Gabriel Magalhaes’ arrival in 2020.

Since then, he struggled to play for the Gunners and was shipped out on loan in the last transfer window.

He has been showing his class at Udinese in the Italian top flight, and he might now earn Arsenal some money.

His performances should earn him a permanent stay at the Italian club, and their sporting director has admitted they want to keep him.

Pierpaolo Marino said via Sun Sports: “Mari is an Arsenal player, it is already unusual for such a player to come to Udinese, not because we don’t deserve it, but because, in general, the path is the opposite.

“It will be difficult to keep him, but we will try.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari has always been a classy player, and that explains why Mikel Arteta went to Brazil to sign him.

The form of Gabriel means he would struggle to get chances at the Emirates again, and it is probably smart for us to sell him off in the summer instead.