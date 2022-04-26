“We will try” Club’s director admits they want to sign Arsenal man

Udinese has been impressed with the solid performance of Pablo Mari since he joined them on loan in the last transfer window, and they want to keep him permanently.
The defender had been a key player at Arsenal, but he lost his place on the team following Gabriel Magalhaes’ arrival in 2020.
Since then, he struggled to play for the Gunners and was shipped out on loan in the last transfer window.
He has been showing his class at Udinese in the Italian top flight, and he might now earn Arsenal some money.
His performances should earn him a permanent stay at the Italian club, and their sporting director has admitted they want to keep him.
Pierpaolo Marino said via Sun Sports: “Mari is an Arsenal player, it is already unusual for such a player to come to Udinese, not because we don’t deserve it, but because, in general, the path is the opposite.
“It will be difficult to keep him, but we will try.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mari has always been a classy player, and that explains why Mikel Arteta went to Brazil to sign him.
The form of Gabriel means he would struggle to get chances at the Emirates again, and it is probably smart for us to sell him off in the summer instead.
I would be ok with it, if Gabriel was completely error free and we had another fit left footed centre back.
Sure Holding and Saliba can cover, Tierney could step in, but that then asks who plays left back, whilst Arteta does not yet have faith in Ogungbo.
Mari got badly exposed by Man City, but hey who doesn’t?
Other than those first few matches of the season, he had not done too much wrong. But as I understand it, 1 more match will cost us £9m, how true that is I don’t know?
He just isn’t a good fit for the PL. Too slow, and a disaster when he gets caught out. Never really took off, but didn’t see much playing time either.
Best for Mari and Arsenal if both parties moved on.
Pablo Mari is too slow for the premier league. Just not good enough. Arsenal should have never even given Mari such a huge contract, he is earning 85,000 pounds weekly, while Gabriel earns only 50,000 pounds weekly and Ben White earns 120,000 pounds weekly. Unfair Arsenal . Why would Arsenal want to pay Gabriel Jesus 250,000 pounds weekly, when he currently earns only 90,000 pounds weekly at Manchester city. The Kroenke family really needs to get rid of Edu asap.