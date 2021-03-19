“We wish, we wish, we wish.” Elneny says Arsenal stars want loanee to remain with them

Mohamed Elneny has started a charm offensive on behalf of Arsenal after revealing that the club’s players want Martin Odegaard to remain a teammate.

The Norwegian joined Arsenal on loan in the last transfer window and has become an important member of their squad.

He has grown in stature and has two goals from his last three matches for the club.

Arsenal would like to keep him beyond this season as he has already shown them why he should be retained.

It is a decision that has to be backed by Real Madrid, who doesn’t seem to have given up on him yet.

Elneny spoke about his younger teammate in a recent interview and claimed that the midfielder was captain material.

He hailed him for always talking and showing other players what to do. He was then asked about the prospect of Arsenal keeping the midfielder and he insisted that they wish he will stay beyond his current deal.

He told AGTV: “You always see him coaching players, outside of the dressing room as well. He talks all the time about the game and what we are going to do. He has the personality to be a captain.”

On his permanent stay, the Egyptian responded: “We wish, we wish, we wish.”