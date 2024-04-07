“We won’t choke again” Piers Morgan is now fully convinced of this Arsenal team

Piers Morgan is now completely sold on the current Arsenal team and believes they will not bottle the title race this season.
Mikel Arteta’s side has developed into one of the most reliable teams in 2024 and this has put them firmly in the title race.
At this stage last season, the Gunners began to feel the pressure and squandered a lead that had reached ten points at some point in the campaign.
This allowed Manchester City to overtake them and win the title, dealing Arsenal a serious psychological blow.
The Gunners are a more lethal, mature and stronger team this term, and they keep pushing their rivals all the way.
After they expertly defeated Brighton yesterday, Piers Morgan was happy and tweeted:
“That was Arsenal’s best performance this season, and the bar was high. Arteta’s built a team that’s scored the most Premier League goals, conceded the fewest, and plays with strength, flair, fight and a steely resolve we lacked last year. We won’t choke again.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This Arsenal team is the strongest we have had in a long time and it is understandable that Morgan now trusts them fully.
If Piers says it, it must be so.
On top by goal difference. Let’s bring it home lads. You deserve it…
Its the fixtures that is more of a concern rather than our commitment or maturity. Is it really scandalous that mancity always manage to avoid top teams in final few fixtures!!!! This time around among top 6 clubs they are only to play against spurs in last 7 games, and 4 games with top 10 while Arsenal play 3 team in top 6 and 4 team in top 10. For us now every game is like final and we lose title if we lose or draw any games as I can’t see mancity losing any points from here unless we get that luck factor in our favor.
I have a feeling Manchester city have two taught games in Luton and N.Forest just keep watching.
Still too early, 3 tough games remains
Certainly a vert serious chance now.
Back at Christmas when we lost to West Ham and then played dreadfully at Fulham, I had effectively written off our Prem chances.
But since then we are a very different side, solid as teak in defence with warriors throughout the team,all fighting like demons.
Injuries, or lack of them , to our key players, will decide if we win it or not.
But no matter what happens are now a great side packed with real MEN who wont accept defeat. And the near future looks thrilling, my friends.
Few of us I believe , have much time for Piers Morgan, as he is a massive self publicist who changes his stance with the weather. Those are not the qualities it is possible to admire in a true supporter.
But on THIS matter, I do agree with him.
I admit to not liking him but to be truthful about what I say and believe is IMPORTANT to me.
So I will not let my long standing dislike of this talented but objectionable man , prevent me saying I agree with him ON THIS.
Have the steadfast faith Boys. Just play, perform and deliver your best. We will take this league.
David B
Yes Arsenal have Manchester United and Tottenham away and, Chelsea at home At present Arsenal need not fear any of those teams all are incobsistent while Arsenal have the momentum Remember in George Grahams first title win it was points dropped ar home v Charkton Millwall Wimbledon all deaws and hone defeats by Nottingham Forest and, Derby that allowed Livetpool back in the race Its not always the big and highef placed teams that upset title run ins its those fighting to stay up jjust as much