“We won’t choke again” Piers Morgan is now fully convinced of this Arsenal team

Piers Morgan is now completely sold on the current Arsenal team and believes they will not bottle the title race this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has developed into one of the most reliable teams in 2024 and this has put them firmly in the title race.

At this stage last season, the Gunners began to feel the pressure and squandered a lead that had reached ten points at some point in the campaign.

This allowed Manchester City to overtake them and win the title, dealing Arsenal a serious psychological blow.

The Gunners are a more lethal, mature and stronger team this term, and they keep pushing their rivals all the way.

After they expertly defeated Brighton yesterday, Piers Morgan was happy and tweeted:

“That was Arsenal’s best performance this season, and the bar was high. Arteta’s built a team that’s scored the most Premier League goals, conceded the fewest, and plays with strength, flair, fight and a steely resolve we lacked last year. We won’t choke again.”

This Arsenal team is the strongest we have had in a long time and it is understandable that Morgan now trusts them fully.