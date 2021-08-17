“Weak” Leno slammed by former Premier League referee

Former Premier League referee, Keith Hackett, has slammed Bernd Leno for being weak and soft after the goalkeeper looked for a foul, following Brentford’s second goal on Friday.
The Bees stunned Arsenal by beating the Gunners 2-0 in their first ever Premier League game.
It was an embarrassing way to start the season for Arsenal and they probably could have lost it by a lone goal if the referee had agreed that Leno was fouled in the buildup to the second goal.
However, Hackett believes their goal was clearly a good one and Leno was only being soft and weak for looking for a foul.
“This is a contact sport and the bar has been raised in the Premier League now,” he told Football Insider.
“This goal would have been allowed last year and I see no reason why it shouldn’t be allowed this year.
“If I’m critical as a spectator, I think the goalkeeper was a bit soft and weak in trying to do what he did.
“Overall, this was a great game. Michael Oliver was in charge and he handled it absolutely superbly.
“At the end of the day, I think his decision making was accurate. This one was spot on.
“Overall, it was a great result for football and a great result for Brentford. It’s a remarkable climb to the top that they have pulled off.”
Leno is under pressure to perform at Arsenal and that isn’t the best way to start the season.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and if he keeps making these mistakes before the transfer window shuts, they might be forced to bring in a new goalie to rival him for the number one spot.
Weak, soft and stupid. Martinez will never fall for that but Arteta knows the best
A good shot stopper but that is all he is. Arteta sold wrong keeper.
yep… will keep saying that
Goalkeeper, CM, RB and striker should have been top priority for AFC from the beginning of window. Never understood the ben white transfer..
Leno is and has always been an error prone GK.. he just has alot of fanboys on here living in denial..
Two things can be true at the same time.
Hackett is part of the reffing fraternity and he’s going to circle the wagons. Last year, fouls were called if players looked at keepers the wrong way. There would have been no eye batter if it had been called a foul. I call BS on Hackett’s first point.
Having said that, Hackett is right that Leno was pathetically weak on that play. He did everything but role over and have his tummy scratched. Which to be fair is a bit of an anomaly for him. Yes he makes the occassional clanger but his bravery is generally not in short supply.
Jesus!!! since when was restraining a keeper with both arms wrapped around his body preventing him from any attempt to cut out the cross acceptable in football???
The Brentford player wasn’t simply backing into Leno he was holding onto him with both arms!!!
Just how some can call that a error on Leno’s part is farcical and shows some so called fans are more interested in slagging off the club than actually supporting it
I can agree, but why not even a peep from Leno after that trying to protest what just happened? He’s too nice, and he was hardly even trying to get out of that tussle as well. Yes, it’s easy to blame VAR, but also there is mental weakness in the situation as well.
and to add, i’d be more on his side if this was an isolated incident, but it’s not, and too many of our players are just fine with being bullied.
Have to agree with these points.
Also, have to question Hackett’s motives and fairness. Is he now condoning holding in the box?
The player walked straight up to Leno to hold him down and made no attempt to get to the ball.
Historically, these have always been given as fouls against goalkeepers.
This was the best quality about that “other guy”. Shot stopping is great, but if you ccant command you box and stop soft goals from happening, you’re never going to be a top keeper. When ball is in the box, a GK needs to step up. You need some arrogance, and a bit of craziness. There is no such thing as a good GK that is nice. If you are nice you’ll get rolled over easily.
Had Mari or Xhaka wrapped their arms around a Brentford player inside the 18 yard box during that throw-in like they did to Leno, the officials would have awarded a penalty against us and they’d validate their decision by stating “excessive contact”. Leno made the wrong decision to stay on his feet and brave the situation, instead of going down like 99% of PL players do these days. To call him “weak” is absurd and this clearly illustrates the current state of refereeing in PL.
Top
Comment buddy 👍
I watched villas loss to Watford and the so called best keeper Th eWorld looked absolutely like he was still playing for us .
Which is something I keep saying as sooon as Arteta gets his mitts on players they look like they belong in a pub side .