“Weak” Leno slammed by former Premier League referee

Former Premier League referee, Keith Hackett, has slammed Bernd Leno for being weak and soft after the goalkeeper looked for a foul, following Brentford’s second goal on Friday.

The Bees stunned Arsenal by beating the Gunners 2-0 in their first ever Premier League game.

It was an embarrassing way to start the season for Arsenal and they probably could have lost it by a lone goal if the referee had agreed that Leno was fouled in the buildup to the second goal.

However, Hackett believes their goal was clearly a good one and Leno was only being soft and weak for looking for a foul.

“This is a contact sport and the bar has been raised in the Premier League now,” he told Football Insider.

“This goal would have been allowed last year and I see no reason why it shouldn’t be allowed this year.

“If I’m critical as a spectator, I think the goalkeeper was a bit soft and weak in trying to do what he did.

“Overall, this was a great game. Michael Oliver was in charge and he handled it absolutely superbly.

“At the end of the day, I think his decision making was accurate. This one was spot on.

“Overall, it was a great result for football and a great result for Brentford. It’s a remarkable climb to the top that they have pulled off.”

Leno is under pressure to perform at Arsenal and that isn’t the best way to start the season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and if he keeps making these mistakes before the transfer window shuts, they might be forced to bring in a new goalie to rival him for the number one spot.