“Weak weak weak” Piers Morgan slams Arteta and says he has to go

Piers Morgan has torn into Mikel Arteta after the Spanish manager patted Granit Xhaka following his red card against Manchester City.

Arsenal was struggling to get a grip on the game, having already conceded twice.

One of the most senior Arsenal players on the pitch is Xhaka and fans would have expected him to help to calm the nerves of the younger players in the Arsenal team.

However, the Switzerland captain instead put in a stud up challenge on Joao Cancelo which earned him a red card.

From then on Arsenal had a long and tough afternoon with City hitting top gear and scoring more goals against the Gunners before the match ended 5-0.

Morgan, like most Arsenal fans would have been disappointed by the club’s performance, but he seems to have taken an exception to Arteta’s reaction to Xhaka being sent off.

He says patting the midfielder on the back as he walked into the dressing room shows that Arteta’s leadership is a “weak” one and Arsenal should fire him immediately.

He tweeted: “Arteta actually gave Xhaka a congratulatory pat for getting stupidly sent off when we were already being thrashed. He should be fired for that alone. This photo perfectly sums up Arteta’s leadership – weak weak weak.”