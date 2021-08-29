“Weak weak weak” Piers Morgan slams Arteta and says he has to go

Piers Morgan has torn into Mikel Arteta after the Spanish manager patted Granit Xhaka following his red card against Manchester City.
Arsenal was struggling to get a grip on the game, having already conceded twice.
One of the most senior Arsenal players on the pitch is Xhaka and fans would have expected him to help to calm the nerves of the younger players in the Arsenal team.
However, the Switzerland captain instead put in a stud up challenge on Joao Cancelo which earned him a red card.
From then on Arsenal had a long and tough afternoon with City hitting top gear and scoring more goals against the Gunners before the match ended 5-0.
Morgan, like most Arsenal fans would have been disappointed by the club’s performance, but he seems to have taken an exception to Arteta’s reaction to Xhaka being sent off.
He says patting the midfielder on the back as he walked into the dressing room shows that Arteta’s leadership is a “weak” one and Arsenal should fire him immediately.
He tweeted: “Arteta actually gave Xhaka a congratulatory pat for getting stupidly sent off when we were already being thrashed. He should be fired for that alone. This photo perfectly sums up Arteta’s leadership – weak weak weak.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why wait till whether he get good result against Norwich, Burnley and Spurs. Why not let him go now, this is manager that have spent more than one and half years in his rein. Someone who do not know the kind of players that will improve his squad that ended in 8th position twice, now if Arteta remain till end of season is either Arsenal relegate or finish below 8th position, it already sure he will finish below 8th position and if Arsenal relegate no super quality Manager will come to manage the club and we beginning to languish in championship. Bring in Conte now this sunday and get him Declan Rice, bissouma and Maddison before window close.
I believe the board is waiting for the first bad result against a side we’re supposed to win to give him the sack. This means he could be gone after GW4. But I don’t think it will happen. Even under Fraudteta, this squad can beat Norwich.
I do hope he goes as soon as yesterday because the players will have the new manager bounce before the Norwich game that is a must-win. Even if it’s a makeshift manager until they get an actual replacement, I’m all for it.
Pretty much everything would beat having Arteta around for another second.
who listens to Piers Morgan? What a p….