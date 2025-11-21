“Week-in, week-out,” Rice says he is performing at a high level now

Arsenal have benefited greatly from the consistency and influence of Declan Rice this season, with the midfielder continuing to deliver high-quality performances whenever he steps onto the pitch for the Gunners. His impact has been so significant that many supporters no longer dwell on the substantial fee required to secure his signature, focusing instead on the remarkable level of play he provides each week. His presence brings confidence to his teammates and concern to opponents, and his contributions have firmly established him as one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Arsenal supporters view him as one of the leading figures in the dressing room, and his development has continued steadily throughout the campaign. While the Gunners now possess considerable squad depth, there remains a strong sense that Rice is the one player in the team who is almost impossible to replace should he be unavailable. His influence stretches across both defensive and attacking phases of play, and his reliability has become a defining feature of the side’s stability.

Rice’s Growing Influence on Arsenal’s Season

Rice’s performances have consistently demonstrated maturity, leadership and exceptional physical conditioning. His ability to dictate the tempo, recover possession and drive the team forward has been central to Arsenal’s progress this season. Observers have noted that he has seamlessly adapted to the demands placed upon him, and he has quickly become a crucial component of the team’s structure. His endurance, positional awareness and composure under pressure have earned him widespread admiration among analysts and fans alike.

The midfielder has now spoken openly about his current form, acknowledging the rhythm he has found over the course of the campaign. His comments illustrate a player who is both self-aware and committed to continuous improvement, qualities that have allowed him to elevate his performances to an exceptional level.

Rice Reflects on His Form and Ambitions

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Rice reflected on his condition and his aspirations for the remainder of the season. Rice said, “It probably took me two or three games to get going at the start of the season, but once I have fully clicked into gear, I feel like now I am performing at a really high, consistent level.

“That is what I want to keep doing, week in, week out, keep playing at a really high level, keep trying to be the best player and help the team achieve good things, that is what I want to do.”

His remarks underline both his confidence and his determination to maintain the standards he has set. They also highlight the ambition that continues to drive him as he seeks to help Arsenal pursue success on multiple fronts. Rice’s form has already proven invaluable, and his ongoing development will remain central to the club’s ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…