Weekend roundup of Arsenal Women’s endeavours on international duty. Mead & Russo shine!

Arsenal Women are on international duty at the moment and we were lucky enough to get a lot of action and goals this weekend. Here’s a run down of everything that went down in this action-packed weekend for our Arsenal Women.

The first game we got to see one of our Arsenal Women play was Emily Fox, in the USWNT vs Argentina. Fox’s US Women walked away 4-0 winners after another dominant performance from them. Fox played for only 29 minutes, coming on in the second half to lock down the win from the women. She didn’t have that much time on the pitch but ended the game with 19 accurate passes and helped lock down the defence for the remainder of the game.

Then Katie McCabe’s Ireland faced off against Italy in an international friendly that ended in a stalemate at 0-0. McCabe started and played a full 90 minutes, completing 53/68 (78%) accurate passes throughout the match, and had 99 touches.

Frida Maanum helped her country Norway to a 3-0 victory against Croatia, in a game where she played a big part in midfield. Maanum started and played 72 minutes, picking up 25/37 (78%) accurate passes throughout the match, and had 49 touches.

England Lionesses had a dominant game winning 7-2 against Austria where we got to see 3 of our Arsenal Women grace the pitch. Alessia Russo started and played 62 minutes, getting 2 goals and an assist. Picking up 22/27 (81%) accurate passes and had only 38 touches throughout the game, a top performance from our striker. Beth Mead started and played 90 minutes, also picking up 2 goals against the Austrians, having 31/44 (70%) accurate passes and 67 touches throughout the game. Lotte Wubben-Moy came on at half time and managed to get an assist while on the pitch, she picked up 50/54 (93%) accurate passes and 59 touches throughout the game. Manuela Zinsberger started in goal for Austria and had a good game but England were just too good for Austria on the night.

Then Spain faced off against The Netherlands where we got to see another two Arsenal Women in action. Laia Codina’s Spain walked away 3-0 winners, after a dominant performance from the World Champions. Codina played 90 minutes in defence and completed 50/55 (91%) accurate passes and had 60 touches throughout the game. Vivianne Miedema started and played 45 minutes for The Netherlands before being taken off at half time, she completed 10/15 (67%) accurate passes throughout the game and 29 touches, but just didn’t seem at her very best.

Then Arsenal’s Aussie trio won 3-0 against Uzbekistan in what was an action-packed game, dominated by the Matildas. Steph Catley started and played a full 90 minutes, completing 40 accurate passes and picking up a beautiful assist. Kyra Cooney-Cross also started and played a full 90 minutes for her country, and had a strong game in the midfield, creating chances and looked solid throughout the game. Caitlin Foord came on at half time and looked electric from the moment she came on the pitch, and managed to get a goal in the 86th minute to score the 3rd goal of the game.

An action packed night full of goals and assists from our Arsenal Women, and plenty more to come.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you watching many of the international games?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….