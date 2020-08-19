Arsenal News Gooner News

Welcome to baby Mara Ozil Robinson – Our newest Gooner

MARA OZIL ROBINSON – WELCOME TO OUR NEWEST GOONER: by Ken1945

As reported in the mailonline dated 18/8/20 at 12.43, we have a new addition to the Gooners rank and file – and what a story it is!!!

It all goes back to when a die hard Gooner called Jack Robinson wanted to call his child Ozil and his wife (god bless her) said that if he could get MO to respond to him on twitter he could name the child.
So good old Jack tweeted saying: “@MesutOzil1088 wife is expecting in July she said if I can get you to reply, I can name the kid Ozil, don’t let me down.

Four days later Ozil responded thus “It’s a deal mate. I don’t let you down. Now it’s your turn. I want to see the birth certificate of your kid in July.”

Once the baby, called Mara Ozil, was born, Ozil responded once again- “Wow, can’t believe you really did it man. Huge congratulations to you and the little family, Jack.

Jack replied “MesutOzil1088 Deal completed, worth every second. Mara Ozil Robinson, nickname and #MO. Thanks again for an amazing lasting memory.

It was followed up by a fantastic picture of Mara with a Ozil named shirt wrapped around her.

WHAT A STORY and one that all Gooners should be proud of – Congratulations to Jack, his wife and Mara, plus of course, our own Mesut Ozil.

ken1945

