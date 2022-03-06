Bukayo Saka has claimed that his Arsenal side are going to ‘achieve big things’ after their victory over Watford.

The Gunners had to be in top form this afternoon to deny a spirited performance from the Hornets at Vicarage Road, winning by a 3-2 scoreline.

Saka was especially on form today, setting up Martin Odegaard to open the scoring inside five minutes before scoring a fine effort to put us back ahead before the break.

The youngster was then asked if his side had set out to play with such a high press, which resulted in him both winning the ball back as well as finishing off the effort for his goal.

“That’s what we work on every day, the high press,” Saka told Arsenal Media. “As soon as I won it, I found Laca and he knows my movement and where I am.

“It’s so fun to play with him. He put that ball in the perfect spot for me and it was just down to me to finish. I finished well.

“I feel much more confident [in front of goal] – but I still have a long way to go in terms of where I want to be in front of goal. Just to keep trying, that’s the only way I can improve. I’ll miss some and I’ll score some and I’ll just learn from them.

“I do set myself targets but at the same time, I just want to win each game. If I don’t score but we win, it’s better for the team. That’s the best way to think about it and at the end of the season, we’ll achieve big things like this.”

It’s certainly interesting for the youngster to praise Lacazette, who despite captaining our side at present and playing a key role, has a very uncertain future at present.

Laca is key to our football at present, and central to a lot of our goals whether he is the one finding the net or not, but with his contract currently set to expire this summer, he remains on course to leave on a free transfer.

Would Arsenal have to guarantee Alex a first-team role to keep him beyond the upcoming window?

Patrick