“We’ll be going to try and win the game.” Bristol City manager ready to take on Arsenal Women

For us Gooners, this weekend is special because our Arsenal women are back in action. After a few weeks off for the winter break, our Gunner women return with an FA Cup Round 4 fixture against Bristol City, at Meadow Park. There is a chance that the game will be called off due to adverse weather conditions so keep close to updates on Arsenal.com.

Looking at this fixture, it’s a straightforward one. In fact, as a Gooner, you wouldn’t look awkward predicting another big Arsenal win, making it nine straight victories in a row.

But do the Robins feel like this is a fixture they just have to honor, knowing almost certainly how it will turn out?

Well, their coach Steve Kirby is confident his side will step up against the 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal. Yes, he expects a tough game given they’re playing one of the best teams in Europe, but he’ll be looking at this game as an opportunity to show their progress. They’re keen on winning and making it to the Fifth Round of the 2025 FA Cup, and he feels if they do their best, they might just stun Arsenal.

“We’re expecting it to be a very tough game, obviously they’re top-level opponents that we know can play really well and on their day are one of the best teams in Europe,” Kirby admitted. “But make no mistake, we will be looking at it also as an opportunity to progress.

“We won’t be going there to make up the numbers or just be a supporting part; we’ll be going to try and win the game.

“If we do what we do to the best of our ability, we will stand a good chance against any team.”

Whether Renee Slegers and the girls take this as a warning or not, the message is clear: on Sunday they can’t afford to lose concentration.

Bristol City will want to take on the giant-slayer role—that can’t be allowed. After dispatching Bayern Munich, Juventus (home and away), and Valerenga, Arsenal have the quality to dispatch anyone. Come Sunday, we need to see that.

FA & League Cup glory is important this season; it may just lay the foundation for great days ahead for our Gunner women as they look to redefine themselves post the Jonas Eidevall era.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

