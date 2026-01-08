“We’ll be ready” Odegaard sends a message to Arsenal fans

Martin Odegaard has reassured Arsenal supporters that the team will be prepared to secure a positive result when they face Liverpool in the Premier League tonight. Confidence is high within the Arsenal camp as they continue to push strongly in the title race this season, with many viewing them as the leading contenders for the title. The fixture represents another significant test of their credentials against a side that has set the standard in recent years.

Arsenal’s confidence ahead of key test

Liverpool arrives as the defending champion, yet their recent performances have fallen well short of expectations. The Reds have struggled for consistency and would likely be satisfied with a draw given their current circumstances. Several key players are unavailable, and a lack of squad depth compared to their opponents could see them line up without a recognised striker. These challenges place Arsenal in a comparatively strong position ahead of the meeting.

While Mikel Arteta’s side is also dealing with injury concerns, their situation is far less difficult. Arsenal’s squad depth has allowed them to maintain momentum, and most of their key players are fit and available. The players will be eager to demonstrate that they are serious about replacing Liverpool as the top team in the league this term. Their overall form and stability suggest they are well equipped to rise to the occasion.

Motivation to respond and deliver at home

Arsenal were beaten in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, although it was a match in which they were widely considered unfortunate to lose. Tonight’s contest provides an opportunity to respond and underline their progress by overcoming one of the league’s most established sides. It will not be an easy assignment, but belief within the squad remains strong.

Speaking ahead of the game, Odegaard struck an optimistic tone as quoted by Arsenal Media. He said, “I know that the atmosphere is going to be brilliant again tonight – these are the ones you really look forward to. It’s always special to have these evening games at home against the big clubs. We’ll be ready and I know all of you inside the stadium will be ready too.”

His words reflect the determination within the squad to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion and to give the home supporters something to celebrate.