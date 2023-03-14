Well done to Edu and Arteta; Record-breaker Trossard was pure class against Fulham

Another weekend; another three points for Arteta and his team after they dispatched Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Manchester City’s victory over Crystal Palace raised a crucial issue, and Arsenal has just answered it: yes, we can also win. Many thought Fulham would be a big problem for Arsenal, but it seems nothing is stopping the Gunners this time around.

Odegaard, Partey, and even Martinelli were all excellent, but if you watched that game, you’d probably concur with me that Leandro Trossard was simply incredible; it was as if the winter acquisition had taken things into his own hands to guide Arsenal to Premier League success.

The backup striker was involved in all three of Arsenal’s goals, providing assists for Martinelli, Gabriel, and Odegaard’s goals. Peter’s Ratings on JA gave him a 9 over 10 rating and justified that award by saying, “To think that he was a second choice signing is remarkable considering the impact he has had and his seamless introduction into the team.

“First player in history to get three assists in a single half tells it’s own story. But what that statistic doesn’t demonstrate was just how good those assists were. Laid it on a plate for both Gabriel and Martinelli as well as delivering it with pure accuracy to Odegaard in a crowded box. Pure class.”

As Peter says, Trossard was pure class. If Arsenal are to win this league, I am sure a line will be reserved to laud Arteta and Edu for not wasting their opportunity to sign Trossard for only £27 million. If Arsenal were to sell him, his value has probably doubled.

Daniel O

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..