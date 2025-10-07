‘We’ll keep the conversation in house’ – Bukayo Saka tight-lipped about Arsenal’s penalty situation

When the penalty was awarded for Malick Diouf’s foul on Jurrien Timber, there was a palpable sense of uncertainty over who would take it. Bukayo Saka ultimately converted to score Arsenal’s second goal against West Ham, but many were surprised that Viktor Gyökeres was not the one to step up.

The Sweden international had taken Arsenal’s previous league penalty against Leeds United. Although Saka was not on the pitch at the time, many expected Gyökeres to continue as the designated taker.

Saka’s comments on the penalty decision

Speaking after the game, Saka was asked by Football London whether he had been unsure about who would take the spot kick. He said: “No, when I grabbed the ball I wanted to take it, so that’s what my thoughts were at that moment.”

Pressed on whether he will remain Arsenal’s penalty taker this season, he added: “Erm, we’ll keep our conversations in the house for now, I won’t say much more!”

Gyökeres’ form and Saka’s praise

Many expected Gyökeres to step up given that Mikel Arteta labelled him the best penalty taker at the club earlier in the season. The former Sporting striker has impressive numbers from the spot in European football and is currently on a hot streak from twelve yards. However, it now seems he may have to share responsibility with the England winger.

Gyökeres has struggled for goals in recent games, but Saka has no doubt that his team-mate will soon find his scoring touch again. He praised the Swede’s overall contribution, saying: “I think Viktor’s playing really, really well. There’s no doubt he’s going to score goals. What he’s bringing to this team, us as his teammates, we’re so grateful for what he does, how he holds the ball, how he makes the runs, the threat he gives us. He’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning these games. His goals will come. We know that, we believe that and we believe in him. I don’t think there’s any doubt. He’s still up, he’s still happy and he’s still giving his best every game.”

The Sweden international will hope to rediscover his scoring form for Arsenal after the international break, but first he will focus on upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo.

Benjamin Kenneth

