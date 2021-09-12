“We’ll see what happens in the future.” Guardiola drops hint about Arsenal target

Pep Guardiola has dropped a hint about the future of Arsenal target, Bernardo Silva and he seems to have opened the door for the midfielder to leave Manchester City.

Silva has struggled for regular playing time recently as City continues to splash the cash to add top players to their squad.

Metro Sport reported earlier that the midfielder had rejected a move to Arsenal, who remains interested in him.

The Gunners have been rebuilding their squad and Silva, who has been very successful playing for City, could help their new project.

The Portugal attacking midfielder also knows Mikel Arteta very well having worked with the Spanish manager during his time as City’s assistant manager.

Silva scored the Citizen’s only goal as they beat Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday, yet Guardiola hinted after the match that he can still leave the club.

The Spaniard said as quoted by Football London: “The connection between [Silva], Jack [Grealish] and João [Cancelo] was brilliant.

“It’s not just their qualities as players but also their incredible work ethic. [Silva] is playing well and we are happy that he stayed. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Adding Silva to this Arsenal squad will strengthen it, but it is unlikely for him to join if they don’t earn European football.