Wenger admits Arsenal idol has surprised him with his managerial success

Cesc Fabregas is one of the former Arsenal stars making a notable impact as a manager after impressing at Como last season. He took charge following the club’s promotion, with many expecting Como to struggle and potentially return to the Italian second division.

The team faced a difficult start, but their performances steadily improved over the season. In January, they strengthened their squad, which helped them finish strongly. Fabregas’ success caught the attention of Inter Milan, who recently attempted to appoint him as their manager. However, Como refused to let him go, and he will remain in charge for the next term.

Remarkably, Fabregas was still playing during the 2022/2023 season but has quickly become one of the most promising young managers in the game. This rapid progress has surprised even Arsene Wenger.

Fabregas’ Early Managerial Success

Speaking to Marca, Wenger said, ‘The truth is, I didn’t expect such rapid success, but I do believe Fabregas will be a great coach in the future.’ He acknowledged the challenges of moving swiftly from playing to coaching, adding, ‘Sometimes, when you go so quickly from playing to coaching, it’s difficult to adapt, and he’s done it very quickly.’

Wenger also revealed that Fabregas had invited him to visit Como, saying, ‘He’s invited me to come to Como to see him. At some point I’ll honour that invitation.’

Looking Ahead: The Future for Fabregas

Fabregas’ impressive start as a manager has earned him respect and recognition in football circles. The interest from a top club like Inter Milan shows his growing reputation. Remaining with Como next season provides him with the chance to build on his achievements and continue his development as a coach.

Wenger’s praise underscores the high regard in which Fabregas is held and points towards a bright managerial future. Fabregas has made an excellent beginning to his coaching career, and his progress will be followed with great interest.

